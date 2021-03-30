ENTERTAINMENT

SH vs TPN Live Score Today’s Match CBA League 2020-21 Shandong Men vs Tianjin Men Scorecard

SH vs TPN Live Score

Grab all the important details of the forthcoming face-off between “Shandong Men (SH)” vs “Tianjin Men (TPN)” under the league of CBA. The match is gonna be taking place at 5:05 pm. Teams will square of against each other in China. The team Shandong Men jas been won two matches under the CBA league. And they have been ranked sixth in the points table. Hodson and Gao are the most ownership players of the team. And Hudson from team Shandong Men is the most overweighted plyer of the team. This faceoff is going to be a high-scoring match. The match is gonna be tremendous.

SH VS TPN Match Details:-

  • Teams: “Shandong Men (SH)” vs “Tianjin Men (TPN)”
  • League: CBA League
  • Date: March 30th, 2021
  • Time: 5:05 PM
  • Day: Tuesday
  • Venue: China

“Shandong Men (SH)” Team Match Preview:-

Shandong Men (SH) holding a special second position in the points table. They played 24 matches out of which they have won 24 matches while lost 21 matches. They squared off against their opponent in which they had scored 99 points while the opposite team has been scored 103 points.

“Tianjin Men (TPN)” Team Match Preview:-

Tianjin Men (TPN) at the position of first in the league standings. They had played 44 matches and won 23 matches and lost in 21 matches. They faced off against their opponent in which they faced a defeat by making 89 points. The opposite team has been made 94 points.

“Shandong Men (SH)” Team Top Pick LineUp:

  • H Tao
  • Hudson
  • Peidong
  • Haolong
  • Si Kun

“Tianjin Men (TPN)” Team Top Pick LineUp:

  • D Shi
  • Lingqian
  • He Siyu
  • Xin Shuai

“Shandong Men (SH)” vs “Tianjin Men (TPN)” Dream11 Prediction:-

If we examine the data of previous matches both the teams were played tremendously. Shandong Men has been done a remarkable job in their previous matches. While team Tianjin Men has been also performed fantastically. But as per the given data, Tianjin Men has been played far better than Shandong Men. Hence, prior to the data of previous matches  These are just the prediction, the real game is yet to be updated. Stay tuned to us to get updates on the real game and live scores.

