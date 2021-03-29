SH vs XFT Live Score CBA League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad Preview & Picks

The Shandong Heroes will be locking horns against the team Xinjiang Flying Tigers on Sunday. The SH vs XFT match is going to be played at China on March 28. As per to IST, the combat between these two sides will kick-off at 05:30 PM. Today we will talk about this combat between Shandong Heroes and Xinjiang Flying Tigers, including their squads, preview, key players and winner prediction.

Shandong Heroes vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Preview

The team Shandong Heroes (SH) has played 45 matches in total and they have won 25 matches and have faced defeat in 20 matches as well. Their past match against Jilin Northeast Tigers was a defeat with 113-116 scores. Earlier this, team SH has won against Shanghai Sharks by 98-88 scores. On the other hand, the team Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) has taken part in 46 matches, in which they have achieved victory in 31 matches and defeat in 15 matches. Their last match was played against the team Qingdao Eagles and with 129-106 scores, the team XFT has won the game. Earlier this, the team won against Jiangsu Dragons by 119-88 scores.

SH vs XFT Team Squads

Shandong Heroes Squads

ShiYan Gao, Jiao Hailong, Guanghan Ma, Qinpeng Zhang, Zhang Hui, Zhu Rongzhen, Chen Peidong, Liu Yi, Cheng JiaHenan Sun, HanLin Tao, Chen Peidong, Cheng Jia, Ke Wu, Tian Jiafu, Feizuo Hou

Xinjiang Flying Tigers Squads

Aizmati Tuxun, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Changdong Yu, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan, Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Liu Yunan, Lutubula, Rufukati Jiang

Probable Lineups

Team SH: Jiao Hailong (PF), ShiYan Gao (PG), Chen Peidong (SG), Liu Yi (SF), Cheng Jia (C)

Team XFT: Aizmati Tuxun (SG), Qi Lin (SF), Lutubula (C), Rufukati Jiang (PF), Lingxu Zeng (PG)

Key Players & Winner Prediction

The key players of the team Shandong Heroes (SH) are ShiYan Gao (PG), Chen Peidong (SG), and Liu Yi (SF). There are also some scoring players from the side Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) and their list of such players includes Aizmati Tuxun (SG), Qi Lin (SF), and Lingxu Zeng (PG). The teams have currently given similar performances in their recently played five matches. The team Shandong Heroes has win three games while facing defeat in two and the same goes with Xinjiang Flying Tigers as well. However, the team Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) has been playing exceptional throughout the league as compared to the team SH and therefore, XFT may win this upcoming match if they follow their same form in this combat as well.