ENTERTAINMENT

SH vs XFT Live Score CBA League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad Preview & Picks

Avatar
By
Posted on
CBA League 2020

The Shandong Heroes will be locking horns against the team Xinjiang Flying Tigers on Sunday. The SH vs XFT match is going to be played at China on March 28. As per to IST, the combat between these two sides will kick-off at 05:30 PM. Today we will talk about this combat between Shandong Heroes and Xinjiang Flying Tigers, including their squads, preview, key players and winner prediction.

CBA League 2020

Shandong Heroes vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Preview

The team Shandong Heroes (SH) has played 45 matches in total and they have won 25 matches and have faced defeat in 20 matches as well. Their past match against Jilin Northeast Tigers was a defeat with 113-116 scores. Earlier this, team SH has won against Shanghai Sharks by 98-88 scores. On the other hand, the team Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) has taken part in 46 matches, in which they have achieved victory in 31 matches and defeat in 15 matches. Their last match was played against the team Qingdao Eagles and with 129-106 scores, the team XFT has won the game. Earlier this, the team won against Jiangsu Dragons by 119-88 scores.

SH vs XFT Team Squads

Shandong Heroes Squads

ShiYan Gao, Jiao Hailong, Guanghan Ma, Qinpeng Zhang, Zhang Hui, Zhu Rongzhen, Chen Peidong, Liu Yi, Cheng JiaHenan Sun, HanLin Tao, Chen Peidong, Cheng Jia, Ke Wu, Tian Jiafu, Feizuo Hou

Xinjiang Flying Tigers Squads

Aizmati Tuxun, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Changdong Yu, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan, Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Liu Yunan, Lutubula, Rufukati Jiang

Probable Lineups

Team SH: Jiao Hailong (PF), ShiYan Gao (PG), Chen Peidong (SG), Liu Yi (SF), Cheng Jia (C)

Team XFT: Aizmati Tuxun (SG), Qi Lin (SF), Lutubula (C), Rufukati Jiang (PF), Lingxu Zeng (PG)

Key Players & Winner Prediction

The key players of the team Shandong Heroes (SH) are ShiYan Gao (PG), Chen Peidong (SG), and Liu Yi (SF). There are also some scoring players from the side Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) and their list of such players includes Aizmati Tuxun (SG), Qi Lin (SF), and Lingxu Zeng (PG). The teams have currently given similar performances in their recently played five matches. The team Shandong Heroes has win three games while facing defeat in two and the same goes with Xinjiang Flying Tigers as well. However, the team Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) has been playing exceptional throughout the league as compared to the team SH and therefore, XFT may win this upcoming match if they follow their same form in this combat as well.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x