SHA vs EMB Fantasy Prediction : Sharjah vs Emirates Blues Best Fantasy Team for Emirates D10 Tournament | The SportsRush

SHA vs EMB Fantasy Prediction: Sharjah vs Emirates Blues – 5 April 2021 (Sharjah). Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, and Waheed Ahmad will be the best fantasy picks of this game.

Emirates Blues will take on Sharjah in the semi-final game of the Emirates D10 Tournament. The D20 tournament was a big success last year.

The Sharjah side won seven of their ten games in the league-stages whereas, the Emirates Blues won six of their games. This game can be an exciting one.

Pitch Report – This is the best track to bat on in the UAE. The boundaries are very small on this ground, and we can expect a high-scoring contest.

1 Match Details :
2 SHA vs EMB: Key Players of the Game
2.1 Sharjah Top-3 Picks:-
2.2 Emirates Blues Top-3 Picks:-
3 SHA vs EMB Final Fantasy Team:-

Match Details :

Time:- 6.45 PM IS Stadium: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sharjah – Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Sayed Badiuzzama, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Unaib Rehman.

Emirates Blues – Mohammad Boota, Ateeq ur Rehman, Waheed Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Laxman Manjrekar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Akif Raja, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Omid Rahman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar.

SHA vs EMB: Key Players of the Game

Sharjah Top-3 Picks:-

Umair Ali:- Ali has scalped 15 wickets in the tournament, whereas he has scored 59 runs with the bat.

Kashif Daud: – Daud has scalped 13 wickets in the tournament, whereas he has the ability to play handy cameos with the bat.

Rohan MustafaMustafa has scored 132 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped nine wickets with the bowl.

Emirates Blues Top-3 Picks:-

Muhammad Boota: – Boota has scored 281 runs in the tournament, whereas he will open the innings for his side.

Waheed Ahmad: – Ahmad has scored 156 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in bowling.

Mohammad Azhar: – Azhar has scalped seven wickets in the tournament, whereas he has played some handy cameos with the bat.

SHA vs EMB Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: M Boota.

Batsmen: F Ahmad, K Shah, A Lakra.

All-Rounders: K Daud, R Mustafa, U Ali, W Ahmad.

Bowlers: J Siddique, M Azhar, S Rao.

Match Prediction: Sharjah will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Umair Ali and Waheed Ahmad

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rohan Mustafa and Kashif Daud

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.

