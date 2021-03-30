SHA vs FUJ Fantasy Prediction : Sharjah vs Fujairah Best Fantasy Team for Emirates D10 Tournament | The SportsRush

SHA vs FUJ Fantasy Prediction: Sharjah vs Fujairah – 30 March 2021 (Sharjah). Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, and Waseem Muhammad will be the best fantasy picks of this game.

Sharjah will take on Fujairah in the league game of the Emirates D10 Tournament. The D20 tournament was a big success last year.

Both teams have won four of their five games, and this game can be a close affair.

Pitch Report – This is the best track to bat on in the UAE. The boundaries are very small on this ground, and we can expect a high-scoring contest.

Match Details :

Time:- 6.30 PM IS Stadium: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sharjah – Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind, Renjith Mani, Rohan Mustafa, Fayyaz Ahmed, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Junaid Siddique, Hafeez Rahman, Yahya Abdul Rehman.

Fujairah – Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem, Alishan Sharafu, Jiju Janardhanan, Ahmed Raza, Sanchit Sharma, Laqman Hazrat, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz.

SHA vs FUJ: Key Players of the Game

Sharjah Top-3 Picks:-

Umair Ali:- Ali scalped 10 wickets in the D20 competition at an economy of 5.83, whereas he scored 191 runs with the bat. He has scalped 11 wickets in this D10 tournament.

Rohan Mustafa: – Mustafa scored 365 runs at an average of 33.18 in the D20 competition, whereas he scalped thirteen wickets in bowling. He has scored 102 runs in the D10 League, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in bowling.

Kashif Daud: – Daud scalped 15 wickets in the D20 competition at an economy of 6.70, whereas he has scalped eight wickets in this D10 League.

Fujairah Top-3 Picks:-

Waseem Muhammad: – Muhammad scored 534 runs at an average of 53.40 in the D20 competition, whereas he is a wicket-taker as well. He has scored 110 runs in the D10 League, whereas he has scalped a couple of wickets in bowling.

Usman Khan: – Khan scored 402 runs at an average of 44.66 in the D20 competition, whereas he had a strike-rate of 142.04. He will open the innings in this game.

Laqman Hazrat– Hazrat scalped seven wickets in the D20 tournament, whereas he has scalped five wickets in the ongoing D10 league.

SHA vs FUJ Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: V Aravind.

Batsmen: C Suri, W Muhammad, U Khan, K Shah.

All-Rounders: K Daud, R Mustafa, U Ali.

Bowlers: L Hazrat, J Siddique, M Ayaz.

Match Prediction: Sharjah will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Waseem Muhammad and Rohan Mustafa.

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Umair Ali and Chirag Suri

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

