Shaadi Mubarak 10th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Read Shaadi Mubarak 10 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Shaadi Mubarak 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Preeti feels compassion towards him and demands to visit his home. He gives her location, while Neel said from where he will bring his uncle? To which KT grins and goes to meet Preeti. He takes her inside a house, where a man was lying in sick condition. Preeti feels alarmed watching the condition of his home, though KT continues yelling about his helpless living status, to make Preeti passionate. She feels awful for him and blows up upon KT for ending Keertan from the work.
Keertan portrays himself as vulnerable, while she chooses to help him. Here, Kirti plans to inconvenience little Preeti and tosses tone on her. Little Preeti gets stunned as her school uniform gets demolished.
She whines about Kirti to the educator, while Kirti shields herself. The instructor gets goaded and rebuffs the two of them. Kirti states that she will toss little Preeti out of the school, actually like she have tossed Preeti. Little Preeti speaks that Preeti will without a doubt rebuff Kirti.
Somewhere else, Neel continues to address KT that if his arrangement will work or not? To which KT gets anxious and said Neel not to inconvenience him. Around then, Preeti shows up at Shaadi Mubarak irately and requests to meet KT.
Priyanka panics watching the circumstance and advises KT about it. He camouflages himself and meets Preeti. Preeti takes a gander at KT and states that he isn’t KT as the one she met at that holi party doesn’t had the facial hair.
KT snickers and deals with the circumstance. Preeti gets angry at him and reproves him for ending Keertan.
She continues to yell while he takes a gander at her affectionately. Priyanka grins watching them. KT speaks that he is prepared to give the work back to Keertan, on one condition.
He requests that Preeti join his organization. She gets into intuition and states that Keertan have helped her a great deal and consents to join the organization for him.
She moves out while Priyanka and KT get energized. KT gets cheerful finding out about Preeti’s consideration towards him. Preeti calls Keertan and advises that she is going to his home. KT puts on something else and races to his phony uncle’s home.
