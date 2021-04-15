Shaadi Mubarak 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Preeti vents anger on KT – TMT Updates

Shaadi Mubarak fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Preeti hugging the woman. She says I knew it, you’ll belief me. The woman says no, I don’t belief you, my mumma would haven’t given my function to another person. Vishal consoles his daughter and takes her. Preeti cries. KT talks to Kushala. He says I m pondering get the woman’s identify again as a substitute Kirti, however Kirti shall be upset. She says you might be KT, you’ll be able to handle something. Priyanka says till that woman is in Preeti’s life, Preeti can’t come again in KT’s life. Neil says Preeti loves the woman so much, how are you going to consider separating them.

She says you might be saying like I m a villain, I would like Preeti to return again to her husband and daughter, KT has tried to make a spot in her coronary heart, she will get upset with him due to that woman, Mohi is our Preeti, who all the time retains different’s happiness infront of hers, she is not going to settle for any relation due to that woman, now we have seen KT eager for Preeti, don’t ou need her to return again. He says no, I do know Kirti and KT’s lives are incomplete with out her, however Preeti is now Mohi, I can’t let that woman lose a mum, you might be saying this, you didn’t want for a kid until now. She will get upset and goes.

Priyanka reveals many clothes to Kirti. Kirti says I m turning into princess, I m in lead function. KT comes and hugs Kirti. She says you bought me princess’ function. He asks what. She says that woman was so upset, you gave a job to her mumma to make her do what you need, her mumma acquired her identify eliminated. Preeti recollects every little thing and cries. She involves KT’s home and shouts. She asks them to name KT. Kushala smiles and treats her properly. Preeti says simply name KT, I don’t wish to have something. Kushala asks will you’ve gotten your fav apple juice, I imply largely folks prefer it. Preeti says I would like KT.

Kushala says he isn’t at house. Preeti says make me discuss to her. Kushala asks Priyanka to name KT. Priyanka calls KT. Preeti says its me, Mohi, how are you going to do that with a woman, I do know you’ve gotten achieved mistaken and put the blame on me, why did you inform my daughter that I’ve eliminated her identify from the play. He says I didn’t do that. She says apologize and put her identify again, you might be shameless, who taught her all this, inform me. She says I used to be mistaken to suppose you’re a good man, your similar picture is there in my eyes. She scolds him. She says I’ll depart the job.

Kushala says you must pay a penalty of 10 lakhs for those who depart the job. Preeti is shocked. Neil provides flowers and apologizes to Priyanka. She says its high-quality, why don’t you perceive that that is my household additionally, I would like Kirti and KT to remain joyful, KT ought to get his love, you simply should doubt my intentions. Neil says punish me.

She says now we have to convey Preeti again in our lives, you’ve gotten promised me. Preeti goes to the temple and sees Keertan. KT sits. She says I m not upset with you. He asks what’s the matter, I advised you to share issues with me, you don’t regard me your buddy, I can really feel your ache. She cries. He says KT known as me and advised me every little thing that he didn’t do that, he didn’t do something, he doesn’t lie, he does every little thing overtly, not behind, he doesn’t must get afraid of anybody, its powerful to consider this, however belief me, I’ve labored with KT for a lot time, he loves Kirti, however he didn’t snatch anybody’s happiness for her sake, don’t fear, we are going to discover out who has introduced tears in your and little Preeti’s eyes. She thinks to seek out out, what’s Keertan hiding from me.

Precap:

Preeti will get unhappy seeing the woman avoiding her. She sees the women getting kidnapped. She asks how shall I sit at house, I’ve to seek out them.



