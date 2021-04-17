Shaadi Mubarak 17th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kirti and Preeti get kidnapped – TMT Updates

Shaadi Mubarak seventeenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Priyanka saying Mohi mentioned that she has no plans to return, I really feel unusual that she doesn’t speak about you, I feel it’s best to realize it, the place your daughter goes, sorry to waste your time, give this sanction letter and tickets to Mohi, thanks. She goes and says I’ve executed my work, Neil. Neil calls Vishal. Vishal comes house. Neil says Shikha had an insurance coverage coverage, its matured, your daughter can be getting the cash in her checking account, ship me her financial institution particulars quickly. Vishal drinks water. Nani says you didn’t do proper by eradicating Preeti’s identify from the drama, you had damage her.

Vishal says I didn’t do something fallacious. She says you might be having meals on Mohi’s incomes. He says Shikha did a favor on her, don’t inform me about her cash, I can handle my daughter properly. She asks him to see her tears. He says I’ve no time for this small challenge. She says suppose what is going to occur if Preeti is aware of this, you understand that I can really feel unhealthy if you happen to go in opposition to me, I’ve a giant plan to make Mohi away from my daughter. Nani asks how are you going to suppose so. He says Shikha additionally needed her daughter to remain properly, she had an insurance coverage for Preeti, Mohi will go away now. Neil sends 5 lakhs to Vishal’s account. Preeti goes to Neil and asks for assist. He says you’re keen on your daughter a lot. She says I had been reborn when she was born, I wish to plan one thing for her birthday. He says high-quality, I’ll see what I can do. Neil thinks sorry Priyanka, I can’t make Preeti away from her daughter. He calls and cancels the switch to Vishal’s account.

He calls Preeti and says I m calling from journey company, Vishal and his daughter is leaving for Bangalore, are you able to come and gather his tickets. She will get shocked. She comes house and asks the place are you operating, I can’t dwell with out Preeti. He says I m her dad, you don’t act in entrance of me, you had been snatching Preeti from me. She says you suppose something. They argue. She says I’ll inform the reality to Preeti that you simply had eliminated her identify from the play, she is way expensive to me. Neil and Priyanka inform every thing to Kushala. Kushala scolds them for taking part in this drama. She says KT loves Mohi loads, Mohi loves her daughter a lot, don’t do that. Neil says I do know, I’ve modified Priyanka’s plan, its fallacious to grab a baby from a mum, you’ll perceive this once you get a baby. Priyanka cries and says I had two miscarriages, it doesn’t imply that I don’t need a youngster, its not in my destiny. She goes. Neil asks what shall I discuss to her.

Kushala says she isn’t unhealthy hearted, when issues aren’t of your selection in marriage, then it’s best to give your finest, every thing will get high-quality. Nani asks Mohi the place is she going. Preeti says I m going to fulfill Preeti on the faculty, I’ll persuade her and get her love, shall I get pizza for her. Nani says sure, I may even have pizza. Kushala calls Preeti and asks her to come back house, Kirti and Preeti have come ome, driver acquired them house. Preeti says high-quality. Kirti and Preeti have a struggle. A goon comes and makes use of chloroform to faint the women. He takes them within the automotive. Preeti comes there and will get shocked. She calls KT. She shouts KT Sir. Kushala asks what occurred, KT has boarded the flight to London. Preeti says Kirti and Preeti acquired kidnapped. Kushala asks what. She calls the commissioner. Police comes. Preeti says goons have kidnapped Kirti and Preeti. Inspector asks her to not take pressure and go house. She says how can’t I fear, how can I sit in peace, Kirti and Preeti are kidnapped.

Precap:

Preeti prays for Kirti and Preeti. She says I m coming to search out my youngsters.

Replace Credit score to: Amena