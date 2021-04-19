Shaadi Mubarak 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

ENTERTAINMENT

Shaadi Mubarak 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update

Shaadi Mubarak 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update

Shaadi Mubarak nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Shaadi Mubarak nineteenth April 2021 Episode begins with Preeti coming to the temple. She cries and prays for the women’ security. Kirti asks the kidnapper to name her dad and ask for cash. The person says I don’t need cash, I received harm once I was framed for pretend kidnapping case, my youngsters received upset with me, I made a decision to punish the police, I’ll do actual crime, I received punished earlier than. He laughs. Neil asks police to search out out Kirti. Preeti comes dwelling. She cries and recollects Shikha’s phrases. Abhi mujh mein ….performs…. She calls Vishal. He doesn’t reply. He’s ingesting at some membership. Neil says they’re little children, discover them out. Kushala talks to Preeti. Preeti says we will discover them, don’t fear. Neil reveals the kidnapper’s message reside on the information channel.

Kushala asks Preeti to verify television rapidly. Preeti and Nani get shocked seeing the kidnapper with the women. The kidnapper threatens to kill each the women. He says solely then, I’ll settle the scores with the police. Nani worries. Preeti says cam down, nothing will occur, have water. She sees Preeti on the display screen. She clicks the pic and cries. She says that place is a peanut sweet manufacturing facility, the place is it, she is stored there. She tracks the manufacturing facility and temple space. She leaves. Nani calls Vishal. He solutions. Nani cries and says come dwelling quick, somebody kidnapped Preeti, Mohi had gone to a manufacturing facility. He will get shocked. He leaves. Nani prays for the woman. Vishal calls Preeti. She tells every part. He doesn’t hear something.

Kushala cries seeing the kidnapper threatening. Neil says I’ll inform the police. Preeti is on the way in which. The women attempt to struggle the kidnapper. He stops them. He says I don’t like children opposing elders.

He burns a firetorch and goes in the direction of them. Preeti is available in between and stops him. She fights the person. She scolds him for changing into the identical particular person because the one who snatched his happiness. She says you must have proved your innocence than hurting harmless children, that is your huge mistake, your struggle is with a mom now, you’ll lose, you may’t show something. He says I’ll show it now, you may’t do something, I’ll snatch every part from you. She says don’t come forward. She hits on his head. She finds the door jammed. The women hug her. The person says you all should die. Preeti hides from him. She pacifies the women and hugs them.


Precap:

Shaadi Mubarak twentieth April 2021 nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap:Preeti makes a plan and offers with the kidnapper. He hits on her head. Preeti faints.

