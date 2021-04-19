Shaadi Mubarak 19th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Shaadi Mubarak nineteenth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Shaadi Mubarak 19 April 2021 (19/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Newscast Stay Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: nineteenth April 2021:(19/04/2021)

Learn Shaadi Mubarak 19 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Shaadi Mubarak nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Preeti petitions God to guard Kirti and Vishal’s lady.

She chooses to guard them from the legal and takes items from God. Right here, the youngsters get scared of the legal. He chuckles and advise them about his previous. He reveals to them his story regarding why he started grabbing and acts like a maniac.

Kushala stresses over the youngsters, whereas Neel continues to compress the police. Priyanka offers with Kushala, as her well-being will get influenced. Preeti contacts her house and cries recollecting her assure to Shikha. She will get blazes of her minutes with Vishal’s lady “Ye Lamha Kaha Tha Mera performs” She longs for little Preeti and let her emotions stream.

She recollects how the youngsters obtained kidnapped and start sobbing. Afterward, she makes an attempt to name Vishal nonetheless he doesn’t get her name. He suffocates himself in liquor being indignant at Preeti. Kushala calls Preeti and will get some details about the youngsters, although Preeti solutions contrarily. Neel comes their and requests that Kushala watch the TV. She will get surprised watching a stay broadcast of the hijacker. He states to execute each the youngsters. Kushala calls Preeti and requests that she watches the TV. Preeti and Shikha’s mother will get frightened watching the published. Shikha’s mother swoons, whereas Preeti makes an attempt to carry her.

She ensures her about saving the youngsters and spotlights on the subtleties of the place kids have been stored. She wipes her tears, watching little Preeti’s crimson eyes and tells about her hypersensitivity from peanuts.

She inferred that they need to be in the place peanuts are made. Out of nowhere, she hears the chime sound and begins pondering the place she will be able to uncover them. She flees to guard the youngsters. Then, Shikha’s mother calls Vishal and illuminates him about it.

He rapidly calls Preeti, although she takes care of him with the information. She goes across the avenue getting some details about the situation. Forward, the Kidnapper decides to slaughter the youngsters.

Kushala alongside Neel and Priyanka seems to be on being astonished. Kirti pushes the effervescent water compartment, bringing about harming the ruffian. She hurridly unfastens herself and little Preeti.

She makes an attempt to flee from that time, but the ruffian will get them and announce to rebuff them. He fires the wooden and makes an attempt to devour the youngsters, nonetheless, Preeti comes there and shields them from getting devour. She holds the wooden and battles with the thug.

