Shaadi Mubarak 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Preeti saves the kids – TMT Updates

Shaadi Mubarak twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Preeti encouraging the children to not get scared. She thinks to ship Kirti for her plan. She tells her plan to the children. The children make the goon fall down. Preeti and youngsters smile. One other goon comes and hits on Preeti’s head. Preeti will get tied up. The children name her for assist. Kushala says a mum can attain wherever to save lots of her children. The goon passes the message to the police. Preeti will get aware. The children shout for assist. The kidnapper scares them.

He asks Preeti to save lots of the women now. Vishal involves Kushala. He additionally sees the kidnapper troubling Preeti and youngsters on the display. Kushala says television received off, how shall we all know what’s occurring. Preeti tries and will get a cutter. She cuts the rope and units herself free. The kidnapper asks the place are you operating, wait. Preeti frees the children. Kushala and everybody watch this on television. Kidnapper falls down and will get offended on Preeti. Preeti asks the women to open the lock quick. She tries to run. She takes the women along with her. Kidnapper will get up. Preeti will get a telephone. She calls police. Kidnapper will get a sword and says I’ll present you the true sport now. He tries to stab the sacks. They disguise behind the sacks.

Preeti takes a stick and beats the kidnapper. She asks the women to expire. The kidnapper says I gained’t depart you, you’ve much less time now. Police tries to search out out. Vishal leaves. Inspector says we’re not capable of hint location. Priyanka says somebody had despatched me location, Mohi would have despatched it. Inspector says ship me the quantity. Kidnapper says I’ll kill your daughters and also you, I can’t depart you. He hits her. He will get stabbed by his personal sword. Preeti will get shocked. She falls apart and will get damage. She faints. Kushala and everybody come there. They see Preeti mendacity unconscious. Kushala asks her to open her eyes. The women come to them. Kirti hugs Kushala. Vishal hugs his daughter. She asks will Preeti get nice. Kirti says Preeti has saved us. Kushala says she is such, she by no means cares for her life. All of them cry for Preeti. Vishal will get unhappy. His daughter asks him to get up Preeti, will she get nice. He says sure, she is going to get nice.

No Precap

Replace Credit score to: Amena

