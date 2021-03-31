Shaadi Mubarak 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Preeti loses her job – Telly Updates

Shaadi Mubarak 31st March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Preeti getting food for Kirti. Kirti throws the noodles. She insults Preeti. Preeti takes her keychain and says clean this up, don’t be stubborn. Kirti refuses and says my Papa is the world’s best Papa, I will get you punished. Preeti says I will see that later, I will throw the keychain. Kirti cleans the food from the floor. She comes home and complains to KT about Preeti. He gets angry and says I will get that helper fired, who is she to punish you. Preeti says you got the admission in Shikha’s school. Little Preeti says I wish we could celebrate, I know we have no money. Preeti gets halwa and makes cake of it.
She makes the girl cut the cake. Vishal comes. Preeti asks him to have prasad, Preeti got the admission in school. Vishal gets upset. He goes to his room. He calls to get some job. He says I will do any job, I will manage, don’t worry, I have to earn a lot of money. KT and Preeti come to the school. Kirti says so this girl is the helper’s daughter, I will not leave her. She drops some glue on the floor and goes away to hide. Preeti doesn’t fall there. Kirti makes her tiffin fall down. She says your mumma asks us to clean the food ourselves, you do it now. The other girl stops her. Kirti says the helper is her mumma, she works in the school.
Kirti falls down by stepping on the glue. The kids laugh. KT complains to the principal about Kirti. He says call the helper right away, I want to meet her. Principal asks peon to call Mohi. KT says I want her out of the school. Preeti comes to help the girls.
Kirti’s skirt gets torn. Preeti says I will stitch it. Peon comes and says principal is calling you. Preeti asks can we talk to her mum. Peon says she doesn’t have a mother, KT’s love spoilt her. Peon comes. Principal says just call Mohi. Mohi stitches the skirt and says I m doing what your mom would do. Kirti says I have no mum. Preeti says I don’t know myself, I m finding happiness, your mom would be around you, take your skirt. Kirti cries. Preeti gives her skirt. Kirti asks helper to get another skirt for her.
KT says I want that woman out of the school, take her out of here. He goes. Preeti comes. She doesn’t see him. Preeti and her daughter come home. A football comes towards her. The boy says you can’t play, leave it. She kicks the football and scolds him. She says don’t know what does KT think, I would have hit on his head. She sees Shikha’s mum. Aunty says you left the job in one day. Preeti says someone got me fired. Aunty asks what will we do of Preeti’s fees. Preeti says we need to pay 30000 in two weeks. Vishal says its impossible. Preeti says we will work out something. He asks will any magic happen, stop giving her false hopes. Preeti makes a call to get KT’s number. She says I have to bring someone to senses.
Its morning, Priyanka feeds sweets to Sneha. They all are happy and celebrate holi. Vishal is also working as a servant. Neil and Kushala ask servants to take the cartons out, it has pictures. Vishal doesn’t see Preeti’s pic. KT sees him and asks him to keep the things back. Vishal says I m asked to throw these junk. KT asks him to get out. Vishal says if I knew its my house, then I would have not come. Preeti says he isn’t answering my calls. Kushala asks KT to see, Preeti won’t come back. KT says enough, Preeti will come back. She says Preeti is dead, its better you understand this soon. He says Preeti will come back, its my faith. Preeti hires an auto to go to Tibrewal house.
Precap:
Preeti comes to KT’s house. He gets shocked seeing Preeti. Everyone gets shocked and smiles happily.
Update Credit to: Amena