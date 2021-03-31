ENTERTAINMENT

Shaadi Mubarak 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Preeti loses her job – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Shaadi Mubarak 31st March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Preeti getting food for Kirti. Kirti throws the noodles. She insults Preeti. Preeti takes her keychain and says clean this up, don’t be stubborn. Kirti refuses and says my Papa is the world’s best Papa, I will get you punished. Preeti says I will see that later, I will throw the keychain. Kirti cleans the food from the floor. She comes home and complains to KT about Preeti. He gets angry and says I will get that helper fired, who is she to punish you. Preeti says you got the admission in Shikha’s school. Little Preeti says I wish we could celebrate, I know we have no money. Preeti gets halwa and makes cake of it.

She makes the girl cut the cake. Vishal comes. Preeti asks him to have prasad, Preeti got the admission in school. Vishal gets upset. He goes to his room. He calls to get some job. He says I will do any job, I will manage, don’t worry, I have to earn a lot of money. KT and Preeti come to the school. Kirti says so this girl is the helper’s daughter, I will not leave her. She drops some glue on the floor and goes away to hide. Preeti doesn’t fall there. Kirti makes her tiffin fall down. She says your mumma asks us to clean the food ourselves, you do it now. The other girl stops her. Kirti says the helper is her mumma, she works in the school.

Kirti falls down by stepping on the glue. The kids laugh. KT complains to the principal about Kirti. He says call the helper right away, I want to meet her. Principal asks peon to call Mohi. KT says I want her out of the school. Preeti comes to help the girls.

Kirti’s skirt gets torn. Preeti says I will stitch it. Peon comes and says principal is calling you. Preeti asks can we talk to her mum. Peon says she doesn’t have a mother, KT’s love spoilt her. Peon comes. Principal says just call Mohi. Mohi stitches the skirt and says I m doing what your mom would do. Kirti says I have no mum. Preeti says I don’t know myself, I m finding happiness, your mom would be around you, take your skirt. Kirti cries. Preeti gives her skirt. Kirti asks helper to get another skirt for her.

KT says I want that woman out of the school, take her out of here. He goes. Preeti comes. She doesn’t see him. Preeti and her daughter come home. A football comes towards her. The boy says you can’t play, leave it. She kicks the football and scolds him. She says don’t know what does KT think, I would have hit on his head. She sees Shikha’s mum. Aunty says you left the job in one day. Preeti says someone got me fired. Aunty asks what will we do of Preeti’s fees. Preeti says we need to pay 30000 in two weeks. Vishal says its impossible. Preeti says we will work out something. He asks will any magic happen, stop giving her false hopes. Preeti makes a call to get KT’s number. She says I have to bring someone to senses.

Its morning, Priyanka feeds sweets to Sneha. They all are happy and celebrate holi. Vishal is also working as a servant. Neil and Kushala ask servants to take the cartons out, it has pictures. Vishal doesn’t see Preeti’s pic. KT sees him and asks him to keep the things back. Vishal says I m asked to throw these junk. KT asks him to get out. Vishal says if I knew its my house, then I would have not come. Preeti says he isn’t answering my calls. Kushala asks KT to see, Preeti won’t come back. KT says enough, Preeti will come back. She says Preeti is dead, its better you understand this soon. He says Preeti will come back, its my faith. Preeti hires an auto to go to Tibrewal house.

Precap:
Preeti comes to KT’s house. He gets shocked seeing Preeti. Everyone gets shocked and smiles happily.

Update Credit to: Amena

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top