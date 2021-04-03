Shaadi Mubarak 3rd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Shaadi Mubarak 3rd April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Shaadi Mubarak 3 April 2021 (03/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 3rd April 2021:(03/04/2021)
Read Shaadi Mubarak 3 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Shaadi Mubarak 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Preeti wear the dress which Shikha’s mom have given her. She takes her to Shikha’s mom while she strokes little Preeti’s face being cheerful. KT glances lost in his torment while Kushala requests that he bring Preeti back.
She supports him with certainty helping him about his conviction to remember Preeti being alive till every one of these years while he breaks down. Kushala gets weepy eyes watching him crying and attempts to relieve him.
Around then Kirti comes there and gets stunned watching her dad crying. He attempts to conceal his tears and requests her to go while she inquiries him about his concern. He again gets wistful while she embraces him. She wipes his tears and solaces him while he tells the justification his crying expressing that one of his old companion have changed while she speaks that fellowship is finished by heart. He reveres her development while she goes to bring a chocolate shake for him.
KT tells that Preeti will consistently be with him regardless of whether she is separated. To which Kushala requests what is he going to do? He answers that he can’t compel Preeti so from here on out he will do everything in a roundabout way. KT goes to Preeti’s home and gazes her from outside.
He grins watching her motions “Ik Tara Plays” She overlays the paper and goes towards Vishal who carefully speaks that little Kirti will go to the little school. Little Preeti takes a gander at Preeti/Mohi being dismal while she attempts to speaks something to Vishal yet he yells at her requesting that not condition his girl’s brain.
He expresses that they need more cash to make her investigation in presumed school. He goes from that point while Shikha’s mom consents to his choice. KT watches such a lot of being shocked. Little Preeti gets pitiful and denies to go to some other school while Preeti takes her inside.
She attempts to comfort little Preeti and afterward watches the window. She gets a thought and bounces through the window alongside little Preeti. The two of them run while KT spots them and runs behind them. He covers up at whatever point Preeti turns. Little Preeti speaks that Vishal will be truly irate while Preeti gets stressed.
She reviles KT for being the explanation for her wretchedness while KT hears her and calls somebody. Preeti pushes ahead to gather cash for little Preeti’s charges.
On the opposite side, Vishal gets stunned and irate on not discovering Preeti and his little girl inside their room. He goes to look for them and continues to look to a great extent. Preeti continues going after for occupations however gets nothing. She watches “Golgappa eating competition” and gets energized considering thirty-five to be rupees as the prize cash. KT values the man for getting sorted out the competition in a brief timeframe. He decides to help Preeti and continues to look towards her.
