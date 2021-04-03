Shaadi Mubarak 3rd April 2021 Written Update: Vishal participates in the compitition against Preeti – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Shaadi Mubarak 3rd April 2021 Written Update: Vishal participates in the compitition against Preeti

Shaadi Mubarak 3rd April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

Episode starts with Kushala getting inside KT’s room and ask how can Preeti marry someone else as she is already married to KT! To which KT says that she even have a daughter whom she loves immensely. On the other side Preeti makes little Preeti wear the frock which Shikha’s mother have given her. She takes her to Shikha’s mother while she caresses little Preeti’s face being happy. KT looks lost in his pain while Kushala ask him to bring Preeti back. She boost him with confidence reminding him about his belief of Preeti being alive till all these years while he breaksdown. Kushala gets teary eyes seeing him crying and tries to soothe him.

At that time Kirti comes there and gets shocked seeing her father crying. He tries to hide his tears and ask her to go while she questions him about his worry. He again gets sentimental while she hugs him. She wipes his tears and comforts him while he tells the reason for his crying stating that one of his old friend have changed while she says that friendship is done by heart. He adores her maturity while she goes to bring chocolate shake for him.

KT says that Preeti will always be with him even if she is apart. To which Kushala ask what is he going to do? He replies that he can’t force Preeti so from now on he will do everything indirectly.

KT goes to Preeti’s house and stares her from outside. He smiles seeing her gestures “Ik Tara Plays” She folds the newspaper and goes towards Vishal who strictly says that little Kirti will go to small school. Little Preeti looks at Preeti/Mohi being sad while she tries to say something to Vishal but he shouts at her asking not to brainwash his daughter’s mind. He states that they don’t have enough money to make her study in reputed school. He goes from there while Shikha’s mother agrees to his decision. KT sees all this being stunned.

Little Preeti gets sad and denies to go to some other school while Preeti takes her inside. She tries to comfort little Preeti and then sees the window. She gets an idea and jumps through the window along with little Preeti. They both runs while KT spots them and runs behind them. He hides whenever Preeti turns. Little Preeti says that Vishal will be really angry while Preeti gets worried. She curses KT for being the reason behind her misery while KT hears her and calls someone. Preeti moves forward in order to collect money for little Preeti’s fees.

On the other side Vishal gets shocked and angry on not finding Preeti and his daughter inside their room. He goes to search for them and keeps looking here and there. Preeti keeps trying for jobs but gets nothing. She sees “Golgappa eating compitition” and gets excited seeing 35 thousand rupees as the prize money. KT appreciates the man for organising the compitition in such a short period of time. He determines to help Preeti and keeps looking towards her.

Preeti happily participates in the compitition while Vishal comes there and glares her. He scolds her while she tries to calm him and says that she is here to collect the money for his daughter’s school fee. He looks at his daughter and says that he will also participate in the compitition. KT gets shocked learning about Vishal being Preeti’s husband.

Compitition gets started while KT ask the man to throw Vishal out of the compitition while he says that he can’t do it! KT gets irked and looks at Preeti. Everyone starts quitting the compitition one by one, Meanwhile only Vishal and Preeti is left. KT cheers Preeti from aside while she determines herself to win it for the sake of little Preeti.

Precap:- Vishal throws Preeti out of his house while she reminds him of Shikha’s promise. She begs him not to separate her from little Preeti but he shuts the door on her face. Preeti cries sitting on a bench when KT comes there and forward his handkerchief to her.

