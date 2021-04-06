Shaadi Mubarak 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update: KT saves Vishal’s daughter – Telly Updates

Shaadi Mubarak 6th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with KT running inside the temple. He says Lord was testing me, I understood now, I feel so happy, I want to thank Lord. Preeti asks what happened suddenly. He says your identity isn’t snatched from you, you are…. Nani comes and says Preeti isn’t in her room, don’t know where did she go, come, Vishal is also finding her. Vishal and Preeti call out the girl. She asks KT to go. The dogs bark. Little Preeti runs and falls in a pit. Vishal complains about Mohi/Preeti. He says she has taken my daughter away. Preeti gets the bag. The girl calls out Preeti. Preeti worries seeing her in pit. She asks KT to save her. KT says I m here, don’t worry.
Preeti encourages the girl and asks her not to cry. KT takes Preeti’s dupatta and asks the girl to hold it. He pulls the girl upwards. The girl falls back. He says don’t worry, try again. He holds her hand and pulls her upwards. Preeti hugs the girl and says I would die without you. KT looks on. Preeti thanks him. He drops them home. She says you are much hurt. She asks him to show his hand, he is hurt. She does the aid and ties her dupatta cloth to his hand. She calls him out. He says yes, tell me. She thanks him for help. He says I have seen many relations, weak and strong, but you love this girl a lot, I m seeing this for the first time, I will pray that your love stays the same. He goes.
Preeti says he helped us a lot, I didn’t ask his name. The girl says ask him when we meet him next time. Preeti says the way he helped us today, really, Lord sends his people to help us, we will go home. The girl refuses. Preeti says Vishal loves you, he scolds by love, come with me. She sees Vishal with police. Vishal says she is the one, she had run away with Preeti. Preeti says no, I was bringing her home. The girl says yes, she saved me. Vishal argues with Preeti. He says arrest Preeti. The girl says leave her, no one will take her, she is really good, she saved me, I ran away from the house because of Papa, he had ousted Preeti from the house, she loves me a lot, I love her, he always scolds us. Inspector asks is she telling the truth, you want to make the guardian away, be thankful that she found your daughter soon, control your anger.
Nani hugs the girl. She asks Preeti to come home. Preeti refuses. Vishal asks Preeti to come home with them. Preeti goes. Kushala asks why didn’t you tell Preeti that she is your wife. KT says I couldn’t say anything, she loves that girl. Nani says Mohi loves Preeti, you will lose Preeti if Mohi goes. KT says I can’t make that girl away from Preeti, she doesn’t remember us, she has earned that relation in the last 5 years. Priyanka says Juhi got to know that Preeti is alive, she went to meet her. Juhi goes to meet Preeti. KT comes there and stops Juhi. Juhi says I want to meet my mum. KT says we can’t tell her anything.
Precap:
KT says I will meet Preeti as Keertan. Preeti asks KT his name. He says Keertan, we will make a new start of our friendship. They shake hands.
