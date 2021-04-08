ENTERTAINMENT

Shaadi Mubarak 8th April 2021 Written Update: KT determines to win Preeti back

Episode starts with, the man warning Preeti to pay his debt within a week. Preeti scolds KT for misbehaving with the man and worries about the money. KT says that he can’t see anyone misbehaving with her. She panicks about the debt and says that she don’t have money, while KT states that he can help her as he can talk about her job in the place where he works. She gets elated and thanks him. She ask about his name, To which he introduces himself as Keertan. He forwards his hand for friendship towards her, which she accepts happily. He assures her that from now all her problems will be his and his happiness will be hers.

Elsewhere, little Preeti sees a nightmare of Preeti/Mohi leaving her. She wakes up and cries. Preeti comes to her room and consoles her stating that she will never leave her. She spends some happy moments with little Preeti and ask her to get ready for the school.

Here, KT shares his plan with Neel. He states that, he will help Preeti. KT gathers his employees along with Priyanka and Neel inside his office. He informs them about Preeti’s condition and tells them about his plan. He ask them to treat him and Preeti as mere an employee and restricts them from treating him as a boss in front of Preeti. He determines himself to win Preeti back, and declares Priyanka to be the owner of Shaadi Mubarak. They all agrees and appreciates him for his determination.

KT drops Kirti to her school. Preeti also comes there with little Preeti and encourages her to do her best. Kirti sits on bench as her shoelace gets open. Preeti sees her and tries to help, but Kirti throws her shoes stating that she won’t wear it as Preeti touched it. Preeti shakes her head and tries to make Kirti understand but Kirti again misbehaves with her. Preeti blames KT for spoiling his daughter.

KT follows Preeti as she moves out of the school and keeps staring her. Later, Keertan takes Preeti inside Shaadi Mubarak while the staffs looks at her. She gets uncomfortable, KT glares them reminding about his instructions. Meanwhile, Priyanka gets nervous. Neel comforts her while KT brings Preeti towards them and introduces Priyanka as his boss to Preeti.

Kirti gives her name to play Princess in the drama. She bribes the students from stopping them to compete with her. She remembers how KT have given her goodies to give it to her classmates from stopping them to participate against her. At that time, little Preeti comes there and states that she wants to participate. She shows her act in front of teacher while the teacher says that she will declare the result afterwards.

Kirti force little Preeti to take her name back from the play. Little Preeti stays adamant on her decision and ask Kirti for a fare compitition.

Priyanka brings Preeti inside the cabin to take her interview. Preeti was about to see her and KT’s picture when KT and Neel hides it. Priyanka keeps her phone facing Preeti so that Kushala and Sneha also can see her. They gets emotional while Priyanka lies to Preeti about recording her interview. Preeti says that she don’t have much experience, but assures Priyanka; that she will give her best to their company. KT sees her and remembers the flashback where Preeti have achieved the award for her success.

Episode ends.

Precap:- A man come towards KT calling him as sir, while from the other side Preeti move towards him happily. KT gets shocked and looks at both of them.

