Shaadi Mubarak 8th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Read Shaadi Mubarak 8 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Shaadi Mubarak 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with KT tells that he can’t watch anybody getting out of hand with her. She panics about the obligation and speaks that she don’t have cash, while KT expresses that he can help her as he can discuss her work in where he works. She gets happy and expresses gratitude toward him. She gets some information about his name, To which he presents himself as Keertan.
He advances his hand for kinship towards her, which she acknowledges joyfully. He guarantees her that from now the entirety of her issues will be his and his satisfaction will be hers.
Somewhere else, little Preeti watches a bad dream of Preeti/Mohi leaving her. She awakens and cries. Preeti goes to her room and consoles her expressing that she won’t ever leave her. She goes through some cheerful minutes with little Preeti and requests that she prepare for the school. Here, KT imparts his arrangement to Neel.
He expresses that, he will help Preeti. KT accumulates his representatives alongside Priyanka and Neel inside his office. He illuminates them about Preeti’s condition and informs them concerning his arrangement.
He requests that they treat him and Preeti as simple a representative and confines them from regarding him as a supervisor before Preeti. He decides himself to win Preeti back and proclaims Priyanka to be the proprietor of Shaadi Mubarak. They all concur and values him for his assurance. KT drops Kirti to her school.
Preeti likewise comes there with little Preeti and urges her to give a valiant effort. Kirti sits on seat as her shoelace gets open. Preeti watches her and attempts to help, however, Kirti tosses her shoes expressing that she will not wear it as Preeti contacted it. Preeti shakes her head and attempts to cause Kirti to watch yet Kirti again makes trouble with her.
Preeti faults KT for ruining his little girl. KT follows Preeti as she moves out of the school and continues to gaze her. Afterward, Keertan takes Preeti inside Shaadi Mubarak while the staffs takes a gander at her. She gets awkward, KT glares at them reminding about his directions.
In the meantime, Priyanka gets anxious. Neel comforts her while KT brings Preeti towards them and acquaints Priyanka as his manager with Preeti. Kirti gives her name to play Princess in the dramatization. She pay-offs the understudies from halting them to rival her. She recollects how KT have given her treats to offer it to her colleagues from halting them to partake against her.
