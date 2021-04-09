ENTERTAINMENT

Shaadi Mubarak 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Shaadi Mubarak 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update - Telly Show Updates


Shaadi Mubarak 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com

Shaadi Mubarak 9th April 2021 Episode starts with Preeti telling Priyanka about the pink colour dye for the clothes. Priyanka says amazing, we want such talents, you have good experience. Preeti gets a call from school and disconnects. Priyanka says welcome to Shaadi mubarak, you got the job. Preeti thanks her. Priyanka says your salary will be 20000rs. KT signs more. Priyanka says 30000, 40000, final. Preeti says so much. Priyanka says its all yours, its your hardwork, don’t leave the job. Preeti hugs her. Priyanka gets emotional. Preeti attends a call and goes.

Little Preeti calls Vishal and asks for Preeti. He asks why are you crying, tell me, she isn’t at home. She says Kirti troubled me, ask Preeti to call me. He consoles her. Preeti talks to Vishal. He says school call was regarding Preeti’s details, I gave them the details. He ends call and says you have snatched my daughter, see how I get my daughter back, I will fill hatred in her heart for you. A man asks for KT. KT signs Shyam to make him leave. The man comes to KT. Preeti calls out Keertan and comes. Priyanka stops the man and says we will discuss this with the team. Preeti hugs KT and says sorry, I got a job, thanks. He says congrats, you have to give us a treat. She says I will do a lot for the family. He asks what will you do for yourself. She says I m doing this for myself. He thinks you forgot everything, except your selflessness. He asks can I ask something. She says yes. He asks her about caring for Vishal’s daughter, why didn’t she marry Vishal, sorry for crossing limits. She asks what shall I answer, person’s identity is the strength, I don’t have it, how can I think of this. He says but you love that girl a lot. She says Preeti called me in her world, I had saved her mum during pregnancy, I didn’t know about my life, then Preeti was born, I was also born.

The man comes back and calls him KT. KT says I will call you later. Preeti asks KT. He says I m his PA. She says you got me a job in KT’s company. He apologizes and says he isn’t a bad man. She scolds him. She comes home. She sees the girl upset. The girl says you are a bad mummy, I called you from school, Kirti pushed me, I cried a lot, you didn’t talk to me. Preeti says Vishal said he spoke to you. The girl says I hate you and goes. Vishal says let Preeti get busy, I m with you, drink the milk. Preeti surprises the girl with the beautiful tent. The girl goes back to her. Preeti asks Vishal to talk to her. She asks why didn’t you give me Preeti’s message. KT finds Kirti upset and cheers her up. He says you will get the role, I will talk to the principal. He thinks of Preeti.

Preeti scolds Vishal. He says I didn’t wish to disturb you when you went for the interview, you did a lot for us, I thought to handle the matter myself, sorry, I was trying to become a good responsible father. Preeti says you are right, I m sorry. Vishal says go to her, she needs you. KT calls Preeti and acts like losing a job. She calls back and asks what happened. He says KT fired me from the job, when you had quit, his ego is hurt, what will I do of my old uncle, how will I arrange money. Preeti says I m coming to meet you, send your address. He says okay. She gets angry on KT.


Precap:

Shaadi Mubarak 10th April 2021 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Preeti asks how can KT fire someone from work. Priyanka informs KT that Preeti has come. Preeti meets KT. KT takes a disguise.

Read Online Shaadi Mubarak 9th April 2021 Written Episode. Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByStar PlusIndian Drama Serial Shaadi Mubarak Complete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Shaadi Mubarak 9th April 2021.

Telecast Date:9th April 2021
Distributed By :Star Plus And Hotstar

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
793
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
792
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
775
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
750
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
745
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
744
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
691
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
684
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
632
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
627
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top