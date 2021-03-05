TMT Reviews: Happy marriage

Director: Padmashree

the creator: Sirish – Laxman

music director: Sunil kashyap

Starring RK Sagar, Drishya Raghunath

Release Date: 5 March 2021

Rating: 2.25/ 5

Shaadi Mubarak Movie Review: Padma Shri-influenced RK Sagar and Drishya Raghunath starrer film Mubarak has become a hit in theaters and let’s see its storyline.

story: NRI Sunnipenta Madhav (RK Naidu) comes to Hyderabad and keeps in touch with a marriage bureau. The owner of the marriage bureau agrees to locate a partner for him. But the bureau takes an interesting turn after the owner sees his daughter Satya Bhama (Drishya) with the bride Sunnipenta Madhav. What happens next, the rest of the story is Mubarak Mubarak.

More points:

Some comedy scenes

Display

Visuals

music

Minus Points:

Regular story

Second quarter

The script

The description

Display: The performance of the main pair is highlighted. RK Naidu Sunnipenta is brilliant as Madhav and is an actor to watch out for in future. The way Naidu portrayed his character speaks of his talent. Drishya Raghunath is one of the popular faces in Malayalam cinema and he is making his debut in the Telugu film industry with this romantic and comedy film Sharabi. She looks good in emotional scenes. Comedians Rahul Ramakrishna and Bhadram created laughter. Hema, Jhansi and others are fine.

technology: Shadi Mubarak’s camera work is top notch and Sunil Kashyap’s background score is good. Coming to Padmashri’s work, the screenplay has so many ups and downs that it fails to maintain interest levels. There is a lot of trimming to be done in this film. The story of the film is simple and regular, there is no newness in the story. Though the first half of Shaadi Mubarak is fine, the second half fails to entertain the film lovers.

Analysis: Shaadi Mubarak is a romantic comedy entertainer that can entertain both youth and elders.

