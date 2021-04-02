ENTERTAINMENT

Shabaash Mithu full movie Cast, Review, And Release Date – Sandeep Jakhar News

Shabaash Mithu full movie Cast, Review, And Release Date

Hello Friends, welcome to the Sandeep Jakhar News. So in this article, we are talking about Shabaash Mithu Movie Download we will know all about Shabaash Mithu Bollywood Movie Cast, Actor, Actress, and Director Related things in this article. So stay in this article and know more full details.

Contents hide
1 Shabaash Mithu Movie Cast&Crew
2 Shabaash Mithu Movie Cast
3 Shabaash Mithu Movie Crew
4 Shabaash Mithu Movie Release Date
5 Shabaash Mithu Full Free Hindi Movie Download
5.1 Taapsee Pannu is working hard for the role of Mithali
6 Shabaash Mithu Movie Trailer

Shabaash Mithu Movie Cast&Crew

Movie Shabaash Mithu
Genre Biography Drama
Cast Taapsee Pannu,
Director Rahul Dholakia
Release Date 09 MARCH 2021

Shabaash Mithu is a Bollywood drama, helmed by Rahul Dholakia. The movie is based on the life of cricket legend Mithali Raj, which star Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Shabaash Mithu is an upcoming Hindi movie. The movie is directed by Rahul Dholakia and will feature Taapsee Pannu as lead character.

Shabaash Mithu Movie Cast

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu

Shabaash Mithu Movie Crew

Rahul Dholakia Director

Shabaash Mithu Movie Release Date

09 March 2021

Shabaash Mithu Full Free Hindi Movie Download

Taapsee Pannu is currently training for Mithali Raj’s friend, ex-colleague and former India player Nushin Al Khade for Shabash Mithu. As a longtime friend and former teammate, Noshin is apt to mentor and coach Mithali not only about the style of cricket, but also his poetry on other nuanced aspects of emulating the ace cricketer on screen. , Are in the form of attitude and unique traits.

Tapsee1

Taapsee Pannu

Despite having different fields, there are many similarities between Taapsee and Mithali. Elaborating on this, Nushin said, Taapsee is extremely dedicated and his hard work to play cricket like a professional is admirable. It is a matter of great pleasure that there are many common traits like dedication, tenacity between Taapsee and Mithali.

Taapsee Pannu is working hard for the role of Mithali

Taapsee Pannu is currently coaching Mithali Raj’s friend and former cricketer Nushin Al Khadir. Taapsee Pannu had said, ‘I have never played cricket before, she is just a fan of this game. This role is going to be a big challenge. But I feel that pressure motivates me to do the best job. Mithali Raj is the highest run-scorer for India. Under his captaincy, India reached the final of the World Cup in the year 2017. Rahul Dholakia is directing the biopic being made on the captain of the women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj.

Shabaash Mithu Movie Trailer

Download

