Shabana (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

Shabanaa Details
Shabanaa was born and brought up in Kerela, India. She completed Bachelor of Business Administration in Kerala. She began her career as a model and acted in some television ads. Later, She entered the television industry through Malayalam serial Vijayadashami, directed by Shankar Valathungal. She then did a lead role in a Tamil television serial “Sembaruthi“. Her role ‘Parvathy’ has become a household name among Tamil audiences.
Shabanaa Biography
|Name
|Shabana
|Real Name
|Shabana Shajahan
|Nickname
|Shabana
|Profession
|Indian Television Actress
|Date of Birth
|30 August 1993
|Age
|26 (as of 2019)
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Shajahan
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Children
|Son: NA
Daughter: NA
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|School: Holy Cross Convent School, Kalyan
College: Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)
Sikkim Manipal University
|Hobbies
|Music and Dance
|Birth Place
|Kerala, India
|Hometown
|Kerala, India
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Serial Actress Shabanaa Social Profiles
Facebook: Yet to be updated
Twitter: Yet to be updated
instagram.com/its_shabana_/
Interesting facts about Shabanaa Shajahan
- Shabaanaa’s much-acclaimed television serial Sembaruthi bagged Best Teleserial 2018 award, presented by Vikatan Nambikkai Awards 2018.
- She is a one-take artist.
- She is a big fan of leading Kollywood actor Vijay (Thalapathy).
Shabanaa Television Serials
- Vijayadashami (Malayalam)
- Sembaruthi – Zee Tamil
Shabanaa Images
