Shabana (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

It is rumored that Shabana was in love with Baakiyalakshmi serial actor Aryan. His role Chezhiyan was a noted one.

Shabanaa Details

Shabanaa was born and brought up in Kerela, India. She completed Bachelor of Business Administration in Kerala. She began her career as a model and acted in some television ads. Later, She entered the television industry through Malayalam serial Vijayadashami, directed by Shankar Valathungal. She then did a lead role in a Tamil television serial “Sembaruthi“. Her role ‘Parvathy’ has become a household name among Tamil audiences.

Shabanaa Biography

Name Shabana Real Name Shabana Shajahan Nickname Shabana Profession Indian Television Actress Date of Birth 30 August 1993 Age 26 (as of 2019) Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Shajahan

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband NA Children Son: NA

Daughter: NA Religion Hindu Educational Qualification School: Holy Cross Convent School, Kalyan

College: Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Sikkim Manipal University Hobbies Music and Dance Birth Place Kerala, India Hometown Kerala, India Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Serial Actress Shabanaa Social Profiles

instagram.com/its_shabana_/

Interesting facts about Shabanaa Shajahan

Shabaanaa’s much-acclaimed television serial Sembaruthi bagged Best Teleserial 2018 award, presented by Vikatan Nambikkai Awards 2018 .

bagged award, presented by . She is a one-take artist.

She is a big fan of leading Kollywood actor Vijay (Thalapathy).

Shabanaa Television Serials

Vijayadashami (Malayalam)

Sembaruthi – Zee Tamil

Shabanaa Images

Check out some latest photos of Zee Tamil Sembaruthi actress Shabana,