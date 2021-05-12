ENTERTAINMENT

Shabana (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

It is rumored that Shabana was in love with Baakiyalakshmi serial actor Aryan. His role Chezhiyan was a noted one.

Shabanaa Details

Shabanaa was born and brought up in Kerela, India. She completed Bachelor of Business Administration in Kerala. She began her career as a model and acted in some television ads. Later, She entered the television industry through Malayalam serial Vijayadashami, directed by Shankar Valathungal. She then did a lead role in a Tamil television serial “Sembaruthi“. Her role ‘Parvathy’ has become a household name among Tamil audiences.

Shabanaa Biography

Name Shabana
Real Name Shabana Shajahan
Nickname Shabana
Profession Indian Television Actress
Date of Birth 30 August 1993
Age 26 (as of 2019)
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Shajahan
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Children Son: NA
Daughter: NA
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification School: Holy Cross Convent School, Kalyan
College: Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)
Sikkim Manipal University
Hobbies Music and Dance
Birth Place Kerala, India
Hometown Kerala, India
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Serial Actress Shabanaa Social Profiles

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Twitter: Yet to be updated

instagram.com/its_shabana_/

Interesting facts about Shabanaa Shajahan

  • Shabaanaa’s much-acclaimed television serial Sembaruthi bagged Best Teleserial 2018 award, presented by Vikatan Nambikkai Awards 2018.
  • She is a one-take artist.
  • She is a big fan of leading Kollywood actor Vijay (Thalapathy).

Shabanaa Television Serials

  • Vijayadashami (Malayalam)
  • Sembaruthi – Zee Tamil

Shabanaa Images

Check out some latest photos of Zee Tamil Sembaruthi actress Shabana,

