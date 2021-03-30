Shadow and Bone Tv Series Netflix: Cast&Crew, Episodes, Watch Online

Shadow and Bone is an upcoming fantasy streaming television series developed by Eric Heisserer and 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix that is scheduled to premiere on April 23, 2021.

It is based on the Grisha trilogy, the first of which is Shadow and Bone, and the Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo.

Today we will talk about the Shadow and Bone Netflix Series

Shadow and Bone Tv Series Cast



NAME

▪Shadow and Bone Tv Series (Netflix) 2021

Genre

▪Action thriller

▪fantasy

Country

▪USA

Language

▪English

▪Hindi

Shadow and Bone Cast



Jessie Mei Li

Ben Barnes

Freddy Carter

Amita Suman

Kit Young

Archie Renaux

The series premier on April 23rd, 2021 Netflix

Review & Story



Netflix’s newest fantasy series, Shadow & Bone, 23 Apirl premieres next month, and is another series that fans of literature might want to watch.

The show is based on a book titled Shadow and Bone, which is part of the Grisha trilogy by Leigh Bardugo. However, when the series was lifted,

Netflix announced that the show’s sequel to the book,

Six of Crows will be involved. Now, listener Eric Heisner explained how it would work.

While Netflix has cast the lead characters from both books,

The events of Six Crows in the novel take place two years after the final book in Shadow of Bone Trilogy, Ruin and Rising.

Eric Heiserer told TV Guide that this approach was employed to avoid messing with anything in Leigh Bardugo’s timeline.

Shadow and Bone Story



Even though Six Crows are mostly separated by Shadow and Bone, being part of the same universe, Eric Hesser mentioned that with this show, Six Crows characters fit into Shadow and Bone as their own prequels Occur.

In the past there were attempts to bring to life a spelling fantasy-adventure novel, including a planned film adaptation (from a Harry Potter producer) that was scrapped.

However, it seems that Netflix was a better choice anyway. With the series including two novels by Leigh Bardugo, book lovers everywhere eventually

Will be able to travel to Kalpana and experience the Grisha trilogy coming to life very soon.

It would be refreshing to see characters from two beloved novels interacting with each other.

Shadow and Bone premieres on Netflix on April 23.