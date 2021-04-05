ENTERTAINMENT

Shadow And Bone Web Series Cast, Trailer, and Where to Watch

Shadow And Bone

Shadow And Bone is an upcoming American television series, releasing on Netflix App and its website. The lead cast of the web series includes Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Amita Suman. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Netflix app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from April 23, 2021. Shadow And Bone TV series is directed by Lee Toland Krieger. Rand Geigerand some others are the producer of the web series.

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) BEN BARNES as THE DARKLING / GENERAL KIRIGAN and JESSIE MEI LI as ALINA STARKOV in SHADOW AND BONE Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.

Shadow And Bone Wiki and Crew

Name Shadow And Bone
Director Lee Toland Krieger
Dan Liu
Mairzee Almas
Jeremy Webb
Producer Rand Geiger
Eric Heisserer
Shelley Meals
Written by/Story Vanya Asher
Daegan Fryklind
Eric Heisserer
Shelley Meals
Christina Strain
M. Scott Veach
Screenplay Vanya Asher
Daegan Fryklind
Eric Heisserer
Shelley Meals
Christina Strain
M. Scott Veach
Production Company 21 Laps Entertainment
Lead Cast Jessie Mei Li
Ben Barnes
Amita Suman
Kit Young
Genre Crime
Thriller
Action
Total Episodes 6 Episodes
Country USA
Music Joseph Trapanese
DoP Owen McPolin
David Lanzenberg
Aaron Morton
Releasing Date April 23, 2021
Language English
Releasing Platform Netflix

Trailer

Also Read: [Alt Balaji] Dark 7 White Web Series Cast

Shadow And Bone Cast and Details

Jessie Mei Li

Ben Barnes

Amita Suman

Kit Young

Danielle galligan

Where to watch Shadow And Bone?

The interested viewer can watch or download Shadow And Bone Tv series on the Netflix app and website. You need a paid subscription to enjoy the web series

