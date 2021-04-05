Shadow And Bone Web Series Cast, Trailer, and Where to Watch

Shadow And Bone is an upcoming American television series, releasing on Netflix App and its website. The lead cast of the web series includes Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Amita Suman. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Netflix app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from April 23, 2021. Shadow And Bone TV series is directed by Lee Toland Krieger. Rand Geigerand some others are the producer of the web series.
Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.
Shadow And Bone Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Shadow And Bone
|Director
|Lee Toland Krieger
Dan Liu
Mairzee Almas
Jeremy Webb
|Producer
|
Rand Geiger
|Written by/Story
|
Vanya Asher
Daegan Fryklind
Eric Heisserer
Shelley Meals
Christina Strain
M. Scott Veach
|Screenplay
|
Vanya Asher
Daegan Fryklind
Eric Heisserer
Shelley Meals
Christina Strain
M. Scott Veach
|Production Company
|21 Laps Entertainment
|Lead Cast
|Jessie Mei Li
Ben Barnes
Amita Suman
Kit Young
|Genre
|Crime
Thriller
Action
|Total Episodes
|6 Episodes
|Country
|USA
|Music
|Joseph Trapanese
|DoP
|Owen McPolin
David Lanzenberg
Aaron Morton
|Releasing Date
|April 23, 2021
|Language
|English
|Releasing Platform
|Netflix
Trailer
Also Read: [Alt Balaji] Dark 7 White Web Series Cast
Shadow And Bone Cast and Details
Jessie Mei Li
Ben Barnes
Amita Suman
Kit Young
Danielle galligan
Where to watch Shadow And Bone?
The interested viewer can watch or download Shadow And Bone Tv series on the Netflix app and website. You need a paid subscription to enjoy the web series