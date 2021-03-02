Shadowverse Episode 46 Release Date, Watch and Preview Online

The heroes have entered another chauvinism; Today we are looking at two new characters. Hiro accompanies Mimori, Luke, Alice, Kazuki, Mauro and Kai. They are talking about all the battles that took place in the shadowovers. Mauro asks Hiro if he joked during Shadowwars’ quarrel. Hiro scratches his head and replies that he likes it.

Suddenly, the ground begins to move and the mysterious girl who had always sent him on a mission appears. The girl gave Hiro a book and told him to take away everything and go to the palace in the sky. He also tells them that the world is dreaming; They have to wake it up. The root of anarchy lies beyond heaven.

Shadowverse Episode 46 Release Date

Shadowverse Episode 46 Release Date: Shadow Episode 46 Released on Tuesday March 9, 2021 at 5:55 am

In the first episode episode 45

Hiro reveals the entire book that opens the path that leads them to the Castle in the Sky. They were led up the stairs to the palace and Hiro said that they would climb over them and defeat the root of the chaos. The girl tells Hiro not to fail anyway. Luca tells Hiro to stop it, and they start walking up the stairs.

Empty shadow

Luca sees Hiro attacking him with a knife, and he spots Hiro and tells him that he is leaving. The rest of the team tells Hiro to leave and they will capture the enemy. Hiro goes to Sky Castle alone. They discover that the enemy is an arm of empty shadow. Luca and the others begin destroying the empty shadow. They stop them so that they do not reach the hero.

The girl fights them and notices that the fate of the world has been entrusted to them. She also notes that those who are awakened should move forward without hesitation. Hiro must get to the future that once vanished, and Hiro quickly starts walking away. While the crew continues to fight with the empty shadows.

Hiro arrives at Sky Castle and someone is waiting for him. The man says that he knew Hiro was coming. Hiro realizes that the person waiting for him is his father, Mr. Eiji Ragasaki. Eiji said that he would fulfill Nexu’s wish to save Asagi. Hiro replies that he wants to save everyone and he is going to win.

Duel in sky palace

Hiro challenges his father. It is the duel between father and son when one wants to save the whole world and the other wants to save his wife. Asgari is Hero’s mother and Eiji wants to save Agagi without thinking about the world. They both descended into the war of shadowism. Eji thinks that he cannot be beaten by a son she has just given birth to. Hiro makes five cards in his deck. He attacks the Shadow Sand Dragon with the Ivory Dragon.

The two dragons outsmart each other and Hiro reminds AG that he said the world would be destroyed. Hiro said that he is happy to see his mother again, but would rather fight his real father here. Hiro added a Spell Card: Dragon Oracle 1 point to his playing points. Eiji tells Hiro that while he is still young, he does not know the true desire. He played the role of Evil Dragonweight. Hiro asks his father if the Shadow Ignis Dragon was his best card.

Eiji replies that the cards are his tools to achieve his goals. He asks Hiro if he plays shadowovers to achieve his goal. Hiro replies that his cards are not his tools, and that he isn’t doing it for fun. He does this to save the world and he removes the Dragon Warrior. Hiro reminds his father that his mother would never want him to destroy the world for her. Eiji replies that Asagi would never want this, but it is her wish and desire.

Last card

Eji reveals that the only answer to destroy the world is what he found at the end of his eternal journey. Hiro attacks the demonic Simulacrum and the Shadow Fire Lizard. Singh is sitting somewhere fighting father and son. Eiji Shadow develops the Dragon Warrior and destroys Hiro’s followers. Hiro attacks Blazing Breath and burns the Shadow Dragon to ashes. Eiji tells Yuji that it doesn’t matter what he does.

Hiro replies that you will never know until you try. Eiji notes that this is my son. Playing the role of the Shadow Dragon Guard, Eji asks Hiro if he thinks he can save the world until he gives up. Hiro asks his father why he is leaving this world, and he replies that this was the only way. Hiro decides to let go of his last card to end the fight. But his father killed him before he knew him, and he survived with 1 point.

Shadowverse Episode 46 Preview

Check back next week for more updates and a new episode, for this week we have all about the anime.