Shady Hussein leads Al-Ahly’s attack in front of Ceramica.. Al-Shahat, Diang and Yasser are key

Al-Ahly coach Marcel Kohler announced the formation of his team, which will play its match against Ceramica, which brings them together today, Wednesday, in the Egyptian Premier League championship.

The formation of Al-Ahly consists of, Mohamed El-Shennawy in the goalkeeper, Mohamed Hani, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim and Ali Maaloul in defense, Alio Diang, Hamdi Fathi and Bruno Savio in the middle, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Shady Hussein and Hussein Al-Shahat in the attack.

Ali Lotfi, Rami Rabia, Muhammad Sharif, Amr Al-Suleya, Karim Fouad, Raafat Khalil, Muhammad Fakhry, Ahmed Nabil Koka and Muhammad Ashraf are on the bench.