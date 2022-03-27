Shafali Verma Sacrifices Wicket After Disastrous Miscommunication With Smriti Mandhana On Cricketnmore



Image Source: Twitter

Communication is the most important aspect of any team sport. The players need to have a strong understanding with each other to take the game forward. It’s almost always the miscommunication that shakes up a team in a match.

During the India vs South Africa World Cup match, opening batters Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were having a blast in the middle as they hammered 91 runs inside 15 overs. It was a strong start for India in a must-win game to make a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Shafali, in particular, was having fun as she smashed 53 off 46 balls with the help of eight…