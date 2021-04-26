ENTERTAINMENT

Shagun & Shaurya Annouces Marriage

We are here with the written update of the Star Plus serial named “Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani”. The episode commences with Devi as she announces Shaurya and Shagun’s engagement. Gayatri questions if Tej and Shaan have any idea about it. Alok tells her that they are busy at work. Shaurya attempts to talk to Devi but she stops him from talking to her. She goes to Shagun and says if she has any problem with this decision of her. She agrees with her. She says after so many ups and downs, this day has come for them and it will be their happy ending.

After that, everyone enjoys the announcement of their marriage. Devi says if anyone wants to say anything to this lovely couple. She deliberately asks Anokhi to come on the stage. She comes to the stage and congratulates the couple. She wishes Shagun with a bouquet. She makes them eat sweet and runs aways from there. Devi asks for a family picture. On the other hand, Anokhi survives hitting by a car as Ahir comes there. He asks her to drop her but she refuses but after that, she goes with him to his hotel room.

Shaurya is looking for Anokhi but Devi comes to him and asks if he is happy or not. He says to her that how can she take such a big decision in his life without his permission. Devi starts her emotional drama by saying that now she will have to take permission to him. She says when she adopted him as his son without anyone’s permission and today also she didn’t need anyone’s permission to do something for her son. Shaurya says she is telling right. He asks her what about his right. He says to her that he has planned something else for today which she doesn’t know.

Devi says to him that she supposed that he still loves Shagun that’s why she announced. Devi stops him when he was going from there and asks her to go to Shagun. He says to her that he has no feelings for her anymore and he has feeling for someone else. Ahir reached his room with Anokhi and Babli. Reema calls Anokhi but Babli receives her call. She asks Babli about Shaurya and says she is coming there but Babli denies it. Shaurya asks about Anokhi to Reema and comes to Ahir’s place and calls Anokhi. Ahir and Shaurya get into a fight. You can watch the latest episode of “Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani” on Star Plus at 7 PM. Stay tuned with us.

