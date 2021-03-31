Shah, Mamata end Nandigram campaign with battle of rallies | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

NANDIGRAM: A battle of roadshows brought the curtain down on the high-octane campaign in Nandigram on Tuesday, with Union home minister Amit Shah targeting Mamata Banerjee for her “silence” on the fatal assault on a BJP worker’s octogenarian mother. The Bengal CM hit back by mocking him for “trying to break Trinamool”, only to end up stoking dissension in BJP over poll tickets.“People want jobs. They want entrepreneurship to flourish. They look forward to the day when they can live in peace and amity. They want development of all and appeasement of none. They look for strong steps against ghuspetiyas (infiltrators) and want citizenship for refugees,” said Shah, who ended his roadshow at Mamata’s starting point.

Mamata took potshots at her aide-turned-poll rival Suvendu Adhikari by declaring that even Mukul Roy, who had jumped ship four years ago, wasn’t “as bad as him”. She then addressed Shah as the architect of trouble in the BJP ranks, claiming that 15 disgruntled functionaries of the saffron party had approached her for TMC tickets.

Asked what would be BJP’s strategy on polling day in Nandigram on April 1, Shah told reporters later, “There is no need for a strategy. The huge gathering today speaks of the public support we have. We are going to win by a huge margin.”