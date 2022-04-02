Shah Rukh Khan celebrates KKR win, Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday are ‘dream team’, AbRam crosses his fingers in cute new pics. See here

The ongoing season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2022 is keeping everyone hooked to their devices. On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan and his children had a gala time cheering for their team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as they beat the Punjab Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to cheer for his team. He wrote, “Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done.Have a happy nite boys.”
