Shah Rukh Khan celebrates KKR win, Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday are ‘dream team’, AbRam crosses his fingers in cute new pics. See here

The ongoing season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2022 is keeping everyone hooked to their devices. On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan and his children had a gala time cheering for their team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as they beat the Punjab Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.