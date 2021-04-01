Shah Rukh Khan was asked by the fans, ‘Bhai KKR will win the cup this time’, King Khan replied like this – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Bollywood famous actor Shahrukh Khan films

Along with shooting, we also get the chance of getting connected with the fans. He also started the hashtag Ask SRK (#AskSRK) session on Wednesday. Under this, he was seen answering all the questions of the fans. Fans asked Shahrukh Khan many questions under this session. During this time a fan asked Shahrukh Khan, ‘Brother KKR i.e. Kolkata Knight Riders will not bring the cup this time.’ Shahrukh Khan answered this fan’s question in a funny way.

Shahrukh Khan replied on this question, ‘I hope so. I only want to start drinking coffee in that! ‘ Shahrukh Khan answered the fan’s question in this way. Actually, IPL 2021 is going to start from April 9 and Shah Rukh Khan owns the KKR team. That’s why the fan wanted to ask them that your team will win the cup this time. During this time, a user asked Shahrukh Khan, “Which one of Aamir Khan’s films is your favorite?” To this, the actor replied, “Ash, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Dangal, Lagaan, 3 Idiots.”

Talking about the workfront, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for the film ‘Pathan’ these days. In this film, his opposite Deepika Padukone will be seen. This will be the fourth film with Deepika and Shahrukh. Prior to this, both have worked together in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year. John Abraham is also going to be seen in this film. It is also being said that Salman Khan will also have a cameo in it.