Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her New House, See Pics – Tech TMT

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her New House, See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is learning filmmaking in New York as she aspires to be an actress in Bollywood.

The well-known starlet of tinsel city, Suhana Khan has purchased a brand new house in New York. As per varied reviews, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is learning filmmaking in New York as she aspires to be an actress in Bollywood. On Wednesday, Suhana, who enjoys an enormous fan following on Instagram, handled her followers with a glimpse of her newly purchased house. She shared a photograph capturing sundown from the balcony of her house within the high-rise constructing. Importing the image within the Instagram tales, Suhana left it uncaptioned however added a house emoticon.

She typically posts pictures of having fun with gala time along with her pals at her swanky residence.

On this collection of pictures, she is seen posing along with her pals giving a sneak peek of her home. In one of many photos, Suhana is seen carrying a nude bodycon gown and posing in opposition to the large glass window with high-rise buildings on the backdrop. In one other, she posed along with her pal within the kitchen.

She is seen having fun with a cup of tea on this one. Leaning in opposition to the wood railing, Suhana with a lavish cup in hand is seen posing within the shades of brown. With a chandelier and big portray behind, the starkid regarded effortlessly cool putting distinction to the subtle lavish background.

Once more on this one, she stood close to the window of her house posing for the digicam. She regarded tremendous stylish in a violet turtle neck gown.

Final week, Suhana made headlines for deleting her photos on Instagram instantly after posting them. The photographs have been from an opulent restaurant in New York. She regarded elegant within the black gown.

Together with delighting her followers with a sneak peek into her life, she has all the time been vocal concerning the points associated to racism or nasty trolling she has to face as a consequence of her complexion.

