Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan upset over rising Corona case in the country, appeals to fans by sharing post

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has develop into upset over the ever growing variety of corona viruses within the nation. Suhana has expressed her concern in regards to the epidemic from her Instagram story.

Together with expressing concern, Suhana has additionally appealed to her followers and other people to deal with themselves. This put up of Suhana is changing into very viral on social media.

Suhana’s put up

At present, Suhana is at the moment in New York, the place she is learning movie making. Not too long ago she posted some footage of her from the condominium which was fairly appreciated on social media. Nevertheless, taking a look at Suhan’s up to date Instagram tales, it appears that he’s deeply troubled by the second wave of Corona virus.

Shares Kovid-19 Development Graph

Suhana has shared a graph from her Insta Story. Which is said to the quick rising Kovid-19 development in India. Together with this, he has additionally shared the rules associated to this Varayas. Sharing this, Suhana has shared a Damaged Coronary heart emoji. Many followers of Suhana are liking this put up of theirs. Additionally giving their suggestions by commenting.

Complete Coronavirus Instances

Considerably, the whole variety of coronavirus circumstances worldwide has crossed 14.35 crore, whereas greater than 30.5 lakh folks have misplaced their lives as a consequence of this illness. In line with CSSE, america stays essentially the most affected nation with the best variety of 31,862,076 circumstances and 569,407 deaths on the planet. On the identical time, India is in second place with 15,616,130 circumstances.

