Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana and Aryan Khan click selfie, AbRam crosses fingers, screams with joy at KKR win. See pics | Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam were seen cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL. In several pictures that emerged online, Suhana and AbRam were seen screaming with joy after KKR won the match against Punjab Kings. They were also joined by Suhana’s best friend, actor Ananya Panday. (Also Read | Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday spotted at IPL cheering for Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders. See pics)

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Suhana Khan dropped a video in which she can be seen in a yellow top with the KKR logo. She sat in her car and posed for the camera. She wrote, “Game Day” with a purple heart emoji.

Suhana also shared a photo of AbRam crossing his fingers at the stands of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. She…