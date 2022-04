Shahbaz Sharif will be the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, said in the House – Allah has accepted the prayers of Pakistani people

Shahbaz Sharif Image Credit source: File Photo Shahbaz Sharif will be the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, said in the House – Allah has accepted the prayers of Pakistani people

Pakistan Political Crisis: Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif after the fall of Imran Khan’s government in (Shahbaz Sharif) Will be the next and 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. Shahbaz Sharif while addressing the House said…

Read Full News