Shaheed Diwas 2022: Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Sonu Sood and others pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, Shivaram Rajguru

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol, who played Bhagat Singh on screen, on Wednesday paid tribute to the freedom fighter on his 91st death anniversary.

The revolutionary freedom fighter was born in 1907 in the village of Banga in Faisalabad district (formerly called Lyallpur), now in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivram Rajguru were hanged by the British on 23 March 1931 for their role in revolutionary activities for the country’s independence.

Ajay Devgan and Bobby Deol played the role of Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh and 23 March 1931:…