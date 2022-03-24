Shaheed Diwas: What led to the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev | Latest News India

India is celebrating ‘Martyr’s Day’ today to mark the death anniversary of revolutionary leaders, Bhagat Singh, Shivram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, who were hanged in Lahore’s Central Jail on March 23, 1931.

Charismatic socialist freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was born in 1907 in the village of Banga in Faisalabad district (formerly called Lyallpur), now in the Punjab province of Pakistan. His two acts of violence against the British and subsequent executive at the age of 23 made him. A folk hero of the Indian independence movement.

Singh became actively involved in …