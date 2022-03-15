LATEST

Shaheen Bhatt Wishes’Sunshine’ Alia Bhatt A Very Happy Birthday In Her Emotional Message

shaheen bhatt Wish Alia bhatt

Celebrating her 29th birthday with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, actress Alia Bhatt has opted to spend the day with the people she loves most. In an unknown location, the Bhatt sisters have taken a trip of a lifetime.

shaheen bhatt Wish Alia bhatt

On social media, Alia and Shaheen even shared a peek of their free time. In the midst of all, Shaheen has caught social media by storm by posting a picture of herself and a birthday message for Raazi actress, Shaheen.

Shaheen posted a photo of herself cradling Alia in her arms and attempting to raise her on Instagram. When you look at this picture, you can see how much the Bhatt sisters care for one other.

Check Out: First Look at Alia Bhatt’s As Isha in Brahmastra

Shaheen referred to Alia as many different things in the caption, including her closest friend, sunlight, and baby daughter. “There are few things in life compared to the thrill of having you at my side on this and every journey,” she wrote. I am extremely proud of you.

It is a reflection of the person you’re becoming, the person you go through life so naturally, and the person you strive so hard to be.

It’s because of this that we’ve nicknamed you “sunshine.” I pray that the light inside you grows greater and brightens the lives of all of us for all of the time. I’m in love with you. “A belated happy birthday to you.”

Check out Shaheen Bhatt’s tribute to Alia Bhatt, which she wrote:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Also Read: On Alia Bhatt’s Birthday, Karan Johar Shared The First Look Poster of Brahmastra 

Alia Bhatt is now in the spotlight after Ayan Mukerji debuted her first look in his highly awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra as the character Isha. Ranbir Kapoor will play a major role in the film, which will be Alia’s debut collaboration with the actor.

