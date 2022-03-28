Shaheen Holloway ‘disappointed’ as St Peter’s run in NCAA men’s tournament dismisses Seton Hall talk

PHILADELPHIA — About an hour after St. Peter’s lucrative March Madness run against North Carolina ended on Sunday, coach Shaheen Holloway emerged from Peacock’s locker room. As he walked toward the team bus with his eldest son, Xavier, Holloway wore a backpack with a large yellow tube of wet people sticking out of the open pocket on the left side of the bag.

In reality the trap of withdrawal surrounded him. The noise of arena vehicles echoed through the hallway. St. Peter’s supporters picked up signs of the school’s name from the walls near the locker room. The peacock’s run towards history had just shifted to that – history.

Holloway looked subdued, wearing the familiar ornate grimaces he wore on the sidelines, as he “really …