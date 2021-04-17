Shaheer Sheik and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor celebrated their 6 month wedding anniverssary – TMT Updates

Shaheer Sheikh from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar ke and spouse Ruchikaa Kapoor have accomplished 6 months of marital pleasure experience.

Shaheer shared an lovable image together with his spouse and wrote, “6 months and counting #togetherness.” And the couple seems really lovable within the image. Whereas Shaheer is trying good-looking as all the time in a white shirt, Ruchikaa too seems fairly in a floral apparel.

Have a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNumSGRMwJ-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

They’re receiving a flood of praises and love from followers, followers, and coulleages. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, Mohsin Khan commented, “mashaAllah” on the put up whereas fellow actor from YRHPK, Ritvik Arora mentioned, “Objectives endlessly”. Kushal Tandon was stunned as he realized that its been 6 months because the couple bought married. He mentioned, “6 months , time is flying.”

Together with them, different celebrities from the TV business together with Bigg Boss 14’s Vikas Gupta, Gautam Rode, Nakuul Mehta, Arjit Taneja additionally wished the couple.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa met on the units of a actuality present and dated for nearly a 12 months and a half earlier than taking the vows.