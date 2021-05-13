ENTERTAINMENT

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes’ video for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is intriguing

The fans can’t keep calm since the day they got to know that Sony TV show  Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 is all set to launch. Recently it was confirmed by the officials at Sony Entertainment and soon after, Erica Fernandes too, spoke about the same and affirmed to the viewers that she will be back to the show.

Today is the day when the channel has shared a quick confirmation and piqued the interest of the viewers a little more when they announced that the first look of the show will be out soon.

Ever since the announcement about a new season first came in, fans have been waiting to hear more about it. The media is abuzz with the speculations and the makers are busy getting the shoot set up. Reports suggest that the show is likely to go on-air next month, there is no concrete information just yet.

Today, right after the confirmation, leads Shaheer Sheikh and Erica shared videos which is a compilation of some ‘Devakshi’ moments. Shaheer plays the role of Dev in the show while Erica plays Sonakshi and fans have showered the posts with a lot of love.

Check out the posts right here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/COxiy9GFuxO/

Are you excited to watch the season 3 of the show?

