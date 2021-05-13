ENTERTAINMENT

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor expecting their first child

Telly Updates

Shaheer Sheikh and his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting their first child. The couple is on top of the world and is looking forward to embracing parenthood.

According to a source of BT, “Shaheer is known to keep a low profile in the media and doesn’t like to talk about his personal life. He has been tight-lipped about the news, keeping in mind the current pandemic situation in the country. Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives.”

For the unversed, Shaheer and Ruchikaa took the vows in November last year. They met through common friends around three years ago during their shoot for the film, Judgemental Hai Kya.

In an interview with BT Shaheer had talked about his relationship with Ruchikaa and shared, “Ruchikaa is an honest person. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend and play a character in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I am a ‘wanderer’ and that I have finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.”

