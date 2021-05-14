ENTERTAINMENT

Shaheer Sheikh to become father soon, Ruchika Kapoor is pregnant

Avatar

A big news has emerged about the famous actor of TV industry, Shaheer Sheikh. Actually, the actor himself has given this information. He has informed his fans about his wife Ruchika Kapoor pregnancy through his Instagram post. Yes, Shaheer Sheikh has revealed through his new post about becoming a father soon. Both of them got married in the month of November last year. The two decided to get married after dating each other for a long time.

Shayar Shekhar and Ruchika Kapoor performed the court marriage, and then shared their happiness with fans through social media. When it comes to Shaheer Sheikh, he does not like to share his personal life more with the people. However, the news of Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor’s marriage last year shocked the people.

It happened that both of them got married suddenly and disclosed the wedding on social media and everyone was shocked to know about this. By the way, let us also tell that Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor met through a common friend. This was when the two became friends and then dated each other and got married.

