Shahid Afridi confident of Sachin Tendulkar getting well soon, says – you will recover strongly – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Shahid Afridi confident of Sachin Tendulkar getting well soon, says – you will recover strongly

Shahid Afridi confident of Sachin Tendulkar getting well soon, says - you will recover strongly

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar was admitted to the hospital on Friday after being positive. Many cricketing personalities have prayed for Sachin to return to health soon. Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi also tweeted about Sachin’s recovery. He said that there is no doubt that Sachin will make a strong recovery from Corona. Sachin had informed about his hospitalization on Friday. He was found to be Corona positive last week.

Shahid Afridi, quoting Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet, wrote, “Legend wish you well soon.” There is no doubt that you will recover strongly. Your stay in the hospital is short and you can recover in less time ”. Sachin is among the players who recently played for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series. He tweeted on Friday that thank you for your wishes and prayers. I have been admitted to the hospital as a precaution under medical advice. I hope to return home in a few days. Take care of yourself and be safe.

Before Afridi, Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram sent wishes for Sachin Tendulkar. He tweeted that even when you were 16 years old, you struggled with courage and courage of the best bowlers in the world. I am sure you will send Kovid 19 for six. Get well soon Master. It will be great if you celebrate the anniversary of India’s World Cup 2011 with doctors and hospital staff. Send me a picture Significantly, apart from Sachin, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan have also been found positive in the Kovid-19 Test. They all played for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series.

