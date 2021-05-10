Shahid Kapoor completes 18 years in Bollywood, a memorable journey

Shahid’s image is that of a romantic hero but by working in films like ‘Haider’, ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Rangoon’, ‘Padmavat’, Shahid showed the world that he can cast himself in every role. While he was well-liked in the film Jab We Met, the 2019 film Kabir Singh is his biggest solo hit.

From the very first film, he also won the Best Debutant Award. In an interview, Shahid said that he faced rejections about 100 times before this film. Earlier, he also worked as a background dancer. She danced behind the stars in many films including Taal and Dil To Pagal Hai.

Now Shahid Kapoor has also shared a selfie on this occasion. While sharing the selfie photo, Shahid wrote – Thank you for all the well wishes. The completion of 18 years has always been special. be the change.