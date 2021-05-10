ENTERTAINMENT

Shahid Kapoor completes 18 years in Bollywood, a memorable journey

Shahid’s image is that of a romantic hero but by working in films like ‘Haider’, ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Rangoon’, ‘Padmavat’, Shahid showed the world that he can cast himself in every role. While he was well-liked in the film Jab We Met, the 2019 film Kabir Singh is his biggest solo hit.

From the very first film, he also won the Best Debutant Award. In an interview, Shahid said that he faced rejections about 100 times before this film. Earlier, he also worked as a background dancer. She danced behind the stars in many films including Taal and Dil To Pagal Hai.

Now Shahid Kapoor has also shared a selfie on this occasion. While sharing the selfie photo, Shahid wrote – Thank you for all the well wishes. The completion of 18 years has always been special. be the change.

Related Items:

Most Popular

74
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
21
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top