Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty groove to Nagada Baja song from Jab We Met- WATCH

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is not only a good actor but a great dancer as well, and there is no doubt about it. The actor, who will next be seen in ‘Jersey’, has a huge fan following in the country.

Shahid Kapoor recently appeared on the sets of ‘India’s Got Talent’. The official page of SonyTV has shared a video in which Shahid Kapoor can be seen grooving to his famous song ‘Nagada Baja’ from his film ‘Jab We Met.’ The actor can be seen enjoying on the stage while Shilpa Shetty, who was wearing a pink outfit, was trying to copy dance steps.

Take a look:

Recently, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu recently appeared on the sets of ‘India’s Got Talent’ where she witnessed performances of many talented contestants. The reality show is being judged…