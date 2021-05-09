Shahid Kapoor’s children together with brother gave surprise to mother

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s children also tried to do something special for their mother Meera Rajput. So that they can be made to feel special.

Meera Rajput gave via Instagram. Meera has shared some pictures on Instagram. In which the cake is visible in the first picture, then a card in the second picture. In the third picture it can be seen that both the children have written a message for their mother.

Let me tell you that in the B-town industry, someone shared a moment with a mother and someone shared pictures with children and remembered ‘Mother’s precious mother.’ Mother’s post fans of the stars are very much liked.