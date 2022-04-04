Shahid Kapoor’s Daughter, Misha Looks All Grown Up As She Steps Out In The City With Mom, Mira

Bollywood actor, Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Kapoor like to keep their kids, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor away from the limelight. However, the couple’s millions of fans eagerly wait to get glimpses of their children. Recently, paparazzi spotted Misha in the city with her mommy, Mira and she looked all grown up in a cute ensemble.

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira had tied the knot in 2015. The couple’s entire world had changed with the arrival of their little girl, Misha Kapoor, on August 16, 2016. Later, on September 5, 2018, the family of three had turned four with the arrival of their wonder boy, Zain Kapoor. We have often seen the family going out on trips and celebrating important occasions with a lot of pomp.

