Shahnaz gill blew fans, stunned to see new avatar – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Shahnaz Gill, who got here into the limelight from the nation’s greatest and fashionable TV actuality present Bigg Boss 13, is seen on a few of Hollywood’s most well-known hit tracks nowadays. A number of days in the past, the actress posted a video of Selena Gomez dancing to the track ‘Bella Conmigo’. Shehnaz has shared one other video, by which she continues the previous sequence. However, this time, she appeared on Selena’s X boyfriend Justin Bieber’s hit track Peaches.

On Friday, Shahnaz shared one other reel video on her Instagram. After beating followers with Justin Bieber’s hit monitor, the actress was seen dancing to a different Selena Gomez track. Bigg Boss 13 contestants are dancing to the brand new reel video of Selena’s monitor ‘Look in Her Now’.

Not solely this, however Shahnaz lyrics are additionally there. Be aware her outfits, specifically, she is seen sporting earrings for the boss in Cannes, which fits her look rather a lot. The actress is sporting a black tank prime, which matches very properly together with her blue denims. In the meantime, many followers responded to the video and praised Shehnaz. One fan referred to as the actress a “boss girl”, whereas one other commented, “Wow fabulous so candy.” Additionally, the method of commenting and liking remains to be happening.