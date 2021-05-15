ENTERTAINMENT

Shahrukh congratulated fans for sharing Eid by sharing black and white photos

Avatar

Fans wait to get a glimpse of Shahrukh Khan every year on Eid. Well, this year it could not happen. Actually, this time due to the circumstances, fans did not get a glimpse of Shahrukh offline but yes went online. Actually, on Eid, the actor shared his black and white photos and congratulated everyone on Eid. You can see Shahrukh Khan, sharing his photos on both Instagram and Twitter, wrote in the caption: ‘Eid Mubarak to people all over the world. May Allah grant good health, strength to all of us and every needy person of our country. India will deal with this situation as usual. Love you’.

However, his fans are very happy with this post by Shahrukh. A user wrote on Shahrukh’s post, ‘Mil Gaya Idi Vav’. Another user wrote, ‘Chand’. Another user wrote, ‘Eid Mubarak Jaan. Our Eid moon is yours’. At the same time another user wrote, ‘Akh Rikar Hamara Wale Eid Chand Dekha. We have become Eid ‘.

You must have known that Shah Rukh Khan meets fans every year on Eid at his home vow. Lake Ni could not do so this year due to the corona virus. Speaking of work, Shah Rukh is going to be seen in the film Pathan soon. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.



