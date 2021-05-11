ENTERTAINMENT

Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings shares picture with Preity Zinta

Sports desk. Tamil Nadu cricketer M Shah Rukh Khan caught everyone’s attention after being named after Bollywood’s famous actor. In the 14th season of the IPL, the Punjab Kings got Shah Rukh a contract of Rs five crore 25 lakh in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy just because of his aggressive batting.

Friends, for your information, tell us that DC and RCB also bid on them, but Punjab was defeated. However, Corona caught sight of this season of IPL and the league had to be postponed even after 29 matches. Almost all the players have returned to their respective homes. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of himself with Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings.

Friends, let us tell you that Shahrukh shared a picture of himself and Preity with a dialogue of Preity Zinta, Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bollywood superhit film Kal Ho Naa Ho. He gave the caption of the friends photo, ‘Naina, 123 Tinga’. This photo of him is now getting very viral.

