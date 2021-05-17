Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan graduated from USC

Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram are extremely popular among themselves. While Suhana Khan gives a glimpse into her life through her Instagram profile, fans miss seeing Aryan. A leaked photo of Aryan’s graduation ceremonies from the University of Southern California (USC) went viral on Monday.

In the photo, Aryan Khan, now a graduate, is appearing at the ceremony, which was conducted with the norms of social distance. But one thing that caught our attention is his name- Aryan Shahrukh Khan. Aryan is a part of the class of 2020, and was awarded the degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Cinematic Arts. As soon as the picture went viral, fans gave congratulatory messages for the star kid.

Shah Rukh has been repeatedly talking about his children. In March, the actor did an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter, during which Shah Rukh said that his children are now his friends.

When one of his fans questioned, “Sir, you once said on KwK (coffee with Karan) that you don’t have any friends and you don’t know how to maintain friendship.” Will you still say the same? ” SRK replied, “No, now my children are my friends (no, now my children are my friends).” Another fan asked if he was a strict father to whom the Don actor’s fondest answer was, “Children were made to hug and love….” And not for reprimand or harshness. ”

In an interview earlier, Shah Rukh stated that Aryan “talks about his ambitions, and where he wants to live one day. But he is very clear that way. He just wants to be older than me and that’s good. ”

“When I’m sometimes with Aryan, we lay down in our shorts without a shirt and we tell some dirty jokes. He gets really excited telling me about the abuses he has learned. I am from Delhi and I am also of that age and my vocabulary of Hindi lanes is fantastic (smile). So when he tells me one, I tell him that I will teach him another version of it. So that’s good, “he said.